The second studio album from Aespa had sold some 1.03 million copies as of Thursday, becoming its eighth million-selling set, SM Entertainment announced, citing a local tally.

LP "Lemonade" extends the sales streak the quartet began with second EP "Girls" through subsequent mini albums — "My World," Drama," "Whiplash" and "Rich Man" — and first LP "Armageddon," as well as the single "Dirty Work."

The latest album dropped on May 29, hitting the Billboard 200 at No. 9 with the titular track entering the UK Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 96, its first entry on the British ranking.

Next month, Aespa will release its first EP in Japan, "Kiss N Tell." The group will kick off the "Synk: Complaexity" world tour on Aug. 7.