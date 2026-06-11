The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest ever, featuring 48 teams, 104 games and three host nations: the United States, Canada and Mexico. FIFA expanded the tournament from 32 teams, adding more group-stage matches and a new round of 32 in the knockout stage.

The United States will host 78 of the games, including all quarterfinals, semifinals and the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Mexico and Canada will each stage 13 games, with Mexico hosting the opening match on June 11 in Mexico City and Canada kicking off its campaign on June 12 in Toronto. Following are key numbers ahead of the 2026 World Cup.