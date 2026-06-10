The German Embassy in Seoul highlighted techno culture as a bridge for cultural exchange and creative collaboration between Berlin and Seoul on Tuesday.

The event, held at a club in Itaewon as part of the embassy’s “Techno Diplomacy” initiative, drew more than 150 club operators, DJs, artists and cultural practitioners.

Discussions focused on how techno clubs can serve as creative and community spaces beyond nightlife, featuring speakers Lutz Henke, Norbert Bisky, Joon Kwak and Bada.

“Berlin techno is not only recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and an important reason why many young people are interested in Germany; it also provides a safe space for communities,” David Bieger, public diplomacy and press officer at the German Embassy, told The Korea Herald.

“Through this program, we support cultural exchange and social dialogue while strengthening German-Korean ties,” he said.

The embassy’s Techno Diplomacy program has promoted German-Korean cultural exchange for more than two years through DJ workshops, artist exchanges and club events.

Henke highlighted techno’s role in urban regeneration and cultural development, while artist Norbert Bisky discussed the close links between Berlin’s techno scene and contemporary art, showcased in his artwork Vertigo, which has been displayed at Berlin’s iconic Berghain club since 2017.

The Seoul participants also highlighted how local venues are expanding the social role of nightlife spaces.

While Joon Kwak and his team curate events that combine ambient and techno music with contemporary media art, Bada’s Kockiri has become a community-oriented venue that promotes creative expression, diversity and social interaction beyond its role as a bar.

The event demonstrated how music, art and club culture can serve as powerful tools for strengthening cultural ties, international exchange and community engagement between Germany and South Korea.