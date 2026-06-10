ZAPOPAN, Mexico (Yonhap) -- With their first match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, South Korea trained behind closed doors at their base camp in Mexico on Tuesday.

The Korea Football Association also didn't make any player available for media interviews, as the Taegeuk Warriors tried to work on their game without outside distractions.

A KFA official said head coach Hong Myung-bo ran a 90-minute session at Chivas Verde Valle in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, with a focus on set pieces, as well as attacking and defending tactics.

The training facility was heavily guarded by armed military personnel and police officers.

In the days leading up to the World Cup, teams are typically afforded one day to train behind closed doors. On other days, teams may choose to open up the first 15 minutes of their sessions with some players speaking with media before or after their workouts.

South Korea will open their Group A play against Czechia at 8 p.m. Thursday (local time), or 11 a.m. Friday (South Korean time), at Estadio Guadalajara. The eve of the match will include the official prematch press conference for the head coach and a player and an opportunity for the team to walk on the pitch of the stadium. The team will then travel back to Chivas Verde Valle for their training session, which will be open to media.

South Korea didn't look particularly sharp in set pieces in their two friendly wins over Trinidad and Tobago and El Salvador during their US training camp. After the second match, Hong said he didn't want to reveal too much of his set-piece plans during those friendlies, and he was planning to work on them once the team set up shop in Mexico.

Defending set pieces will also be crucial against Czechia, with several outfield players listed at 190 centimeters or taller.