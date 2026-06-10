Global wine consumption fell 2.7 percent last year to 208 million hectoliters, marking a 14 percent decline since 2018, according to the International Organization of Vine and Wine.

The downturn was driven by inflation, weakened purchasing power, shifting lifestyles and social habits, as well as declining alcohol consumption among younger generations.

Nine of the world’s top 10 wine markets recorded lower sales volumes last year, with the United States, France and China leading the declines.

In the United States, the world’s largest wine market, consumption fell 4.3 percent. France posted a 3.2 percent drop, while China saw the steepest decline at 13 percent. China’s wine consumption has plunged 61 percent since 2020, as demand remained highly sensitive to income and price changes.