Five teenagers, including the driver, were injured Tuesday after a car driven by a middle school student overturned at an intersection in Gwangju, leaving one seriously injured.

The accident occurred at around 1:10 a.m. at Gwangcheon Intersection in Seo-gu, the city's primary transport and commercial hub, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Police said the car hit a curb while turning right and overturned.

A girl riding in the front passenger seat suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other four teenagers in the car sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle belonged to a parent of one of the passengers.

Officials said the driver was old enough to be held criminally responsible under South Korean law. None of the occupants were found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate how the student came to be behind the wheel and the circumstances surrounding the accident.