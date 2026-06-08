Media art museum founded by Roh Soh-young, ex-wife of SK chairman, still in court battle

Art Center Nabi, one of Korea’s pioneering media art institutions, reopens Thursday in Sagandong, central Seoul, after leaving its home in SK Group’s Seorin Building, marking a new chapter for the space founded by Roh Soh-young.

Established in 2000 as the media art museum, Art Center Nabi has explored the intersection of art and technology, emerging as a successor to the Walkerhill Art Museum. The move to Sagandong follows the institution’s departure from the SK headquarters building, where it had been based since 2000. The museum’s current location is near major cultural institutions including MMCA Seoul, Gallery Hyundai and the Kumho Museum of Art.

Art Center Nabi vacated the building in 2024 after a yearslong legal dispute over the space that emerged during Roh’s high-profile divorce proceedings with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won. The divorce itself has effectively been confirmed, but the dispute over property division remains unresolved.

The institution’s reopening exhibition is "A Pregnant Pause." The solo exhibition by kinetic installation artist Han Jin-su examines states of becoming, growth and transformation through paintings, installations and mechanical devices that linger in moments before completion, according to the museum.

Featured works include paintings composed of more than 1.6 million accumulated brushstrokes, installations that repeatedly generate and erase traces, and kinetic devices that transform mechanical movement into organic rhythms.

"As we reopen Art Center Nabi in its new Sagandong space after 26 years, we are entering a period of quiet growth before the next chapter fully reveals itself," Roh said in a statement.

"Han Jin-su's exploration of 'incubated vitality' and slowly unfolding transformation between machines and nature reflects the spirit of this reopening."