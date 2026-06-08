K-pop girl group aespa has entered the US Billboard's main albums chart at No. 9 with "Lemonade," its second full-length album.

This marks the group's third top 10 entry on the Billboard 200, following "Girls" and "My World."

According to Billboard's preview of the upcoming chart for this week on Sunday, aespa earned 41,000 equivalent album units during the latest tracking week.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical and digital sales, as well as streaming and digital track downloads.

Of the 41,000 equivalent album units, "Lemonade" earned 34,500 from album sales.

Elsewhere on the chart, Michael Jackson's "Thriller" and "Number Ones" ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, extending renewed interest linked to the biographical film "Michael."

Paul McCartney, a member of The Beatles, debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with "The Boys of Dungeon Lane." (Yonhap)