ESPN has ranked the 48 kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup based on visual appeal, placing South Korea’s uniforms in the middle-to-lower tier of the list. The national team's away kit ranked 21st, while its home kit came in 35th.

The lavender away kit drew praise for its distinctive color scheme and glow-in-the-dark logo, though it fell short of the top tier. The red-and-black home kit, inspired by a tiger motif, was considered a solid design but lacked the originality to stand out among the tournament’s best kits.

Japan’s away kit was ranked second overall, while Uruguay’s away kit topped the list. Other highly rated designs included the home kits of the United States, Mexico and Brazil, as well as away kits from France, Argentina, Belgium and Spain. Qatar’s away kit finished at the bottom of the rankings.