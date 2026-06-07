South Korea held its first training session in Mexico on Saturday as it continued preparations for its opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Coached by Hong Myung-bo, the men's national football team trained at Chivas Verde Valle in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, where it will play two of their three Group A matches.

The session marked the team's first training in Mexico after completing a three-week altitude training camp in Salt Lake City, Utah.

With Guadalajara sitting more than 1,500 meters above sea level, players focused on adjusting to the local conditions before undergoing an intensive training period.

Hundreds of fans gathered around to watch from the stands and cheer on the players.

"After playing two matches, we analyzed our strengths and weaknesses," Hong said at a press conference before training. "The key is to refine our strategies over the remaining days."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is expected to be one of the year's biggest sporting events, with the tournament expanded to 48 teams from the previous 32-team format.

South Korea's opening match against Czechia is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. (Korean time).