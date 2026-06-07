A labor union representing workers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles County announced on Saturday that 96 percent of participating members voted in favor of authorizing a strike in a Friday ballot, despite the opening of the 2026 FIFA World Cup being only days away on June 11.

Local media outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, reported that the vote has raised the possibility of labor-related disruptions at one of the tournament's marquee venues.

The workers belong to UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents employees at hotels, restaurants, airports, sports venues, and convention centers throughout the Los Angeles area. US media have reported that the union has recently been involved in hotel strikes and campaigns for higher wages and improved working conditions.

Although the 96 percent vote does not automatically trigger a strike, union leaders now have the authority to call one if negotiations with management and local authorities fail to produce an agreement before the tournament begins on June 12.

The issue has gained additional attention as the Los Angeles City Council has debated and approved an ordinance establishing a $30 hourly wage for certain workers, with efforts underway to expand the policy more broadly. More than 2,000 service workers affiliated with the union -- including bartenders, servers, cooks, food-service employees, and dishwashers -- could potentially participate in labor actions.

The dispute centers on wages, job security, and workplace safety.

Union leaders are seeking wage increases that reflect the high cost of living in Los Angeles, premium pay for major events such as World Cup matches, and protections against automation technologies -- including artificial intelligence -- that could eliminate jobs or alter employment conditions.

Workers have also expressed concerns regarding privacy and immigration enforcement during the tournament. FIFA personnel have reportedly voiced worries about US immigration officials assisting with security screening procedures required for the issuance of tournament credentials.

The concerns intensified after Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna announced earlier this week that immigration personnel would participate in certain security-screening activities.

According to the Los Angeles Times, union co-president Kurt Petersen said workers would proceed with a strike if negotiations break down.

If that occurs, he said, the more than 70,000 fans expected to attend the United States–Paraguay match on June 12 could be greeted by hundreds of picketers outside the stadium.

Legends, which manages guest services at SoFi Stadium, said it remains committed to reaching a fair agreement through continued negotiations with the union.

The situation is particularly sensitive because SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host eight World Cup matches, making it one of the tournament's key venues alongside stadiums across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Organizers in Los Angeles are anxious to ensure that the month-long series of matches proceeds without disruption.

Local media have reported that a compromise remains difficult. Union members have argued that if immigration enforcement officers enter the stadium, workers should have the right to leave their assigned duties immediately. The position reflects both concerns about workplace safety and fears surrounding immigration enforcement.

The strike-authorization vote has increased pressure on both labor and management.

With the World Cup about to begin, the outcome of the dispute is expected to become an early and significant test case in which labor issues and the broader US immigration debate intersect on an international stage.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)