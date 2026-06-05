A noncommissioned officer of the Navy died Friday after being found unconscious during a combat readiness drill in waters near an inter-Korean border island in the Yellow Sea, the Navy said.

The unidentified service member was found unconscious and bleeding from the head aboard a naval vessel operating in waters near Yeonpyeong Island, at around 1:35 p.m., according to the Navy.

The service member received emergency treatment at the scene and was transported by a military medical helicopter to the Armed Forces Capital Hospital n Seongnam, south of Seoul, but was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

"We express our condolences to the bereaved family," the Navy said in a statement. "Civilian police and military investigators will conduct a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of death."