Botswana represents opportunities for Korean mining, battery and construction firms, with access to critical minerals and fast-growing African markets, Botswana’s Foreign Minister Phenyo Butale said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Botswana's pitch comes as Korean companies search for new sources of critical minerals needed for industries such as batteries, semiconductors and renewable energy.

According to Butale, Botswana's mineral reserves could support those very industries. The country has deposits of all 15 rare-earth elements, as well as minerals critical to the global green-energy transition, such as copper, cobalt, nickel, uranium, lithium, vanadium, silver and manganese.

Butale urged Korean firms to move beyond resource extraction and invest in local manufacturing and value-added industries.

Botswana is widely regarded as one of Africa's most stable democracies, but faces challenges of dependence on diamond exports and a prolonged downturn in global diamond markets. To diversify its economy, the government has launched an ambitious economic transformation strategy.

According to Butale, Botswana has identified 186 priority projects under its Economic Transformation Program, or BETP, offering investors a pipeline of projects ready for implementation.

Opportunities for K-construction

The minister invited Korean construction firms to take on large infrastructure projects as Botswana upgrades roads, logistics networks, and public facilities.

"There has to be massive infrastructure development, and we know the quality Korean companies can deliver," he said, citing Daewoo Engineering & Construction's work on roads and the landmark Kazungula Bridge connecting Botswana and Zambia as evidence that Korean firms can compete for upcoming infrastructure projects expected under Botswana's economic transformation program.

"Korean companies should come to Botswana and be headquartered in Botswana so that they can launch into the region and into Africa," Butale said.

"Botswana is your gateway," he told The Korea Herald, stressing that his country needs investment partnerships rather than aid for achieving high-income status by 2036.

"Africa is not looking for aid. Africa is looking for partnership and a win-win relationship," he said when asked about the priorities of African countries at this week's Korea-Africa ministerial meeting.

Asked about risk perceptions of Africa in South Korea, the former media scholar dispelled such concerns, citing the continent as a future growth engine.

"Africa is not a risky place. Africa is the place to be," Butale underscored.

"The critical minerals, young workforce and future growth opportunities are all here."

Gateway to SADC, Africa

The minister said Botswana's political stability, strong institutions and investor-friendly policies make it an ideal regional base for Korean businesses.

"Your investment is absolutely safe, both politically and economically," he said.

"Botswana is your best bet for a headquarters serving the Southern African region and the wider African market."

Butale said Botswana's strategic location offers companies access to the Southern African Development Community, a regional bloc with roughly 400 million consumers, making it an attractive base for firms seeking to expand across Africa.

"Botswana awaits you," Butale said.

"Botswana is your best bet for a regional headquarters serving the SADC region and the wider African market."

Butale also said Botswana hopes to draw lessons from South Korea's economic transformation, noting that Korea's development trajectory provides a model for countries seeking rapid industrialization and economic diversification.

"Korea's development story inspires us," he said.

"With strong partnerships such as the one we have with Korea, we believe Botswana can become a model for development in Africa," he concluded, inviting the Korean CEOs' delegation looking to visit Botswana through Botswana’s representation in Tokyo and his ministry in Gaborone.