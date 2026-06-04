The ruling Democratic Party of Korea claimed victory in nine constituencies out of 14 in Wednesday's National Assembly by-elections, but it was not enough to avoid losing ground in South Korea's legislature.

The result was effectively the loss of four seats, as 13 out of 14 contested seats were previously held by the Democratic Party in the National Assembly. The People Power Party flipped three seats, while the other went to prosecutor-turned-politician Han Dong-hoon, a conservative who ran as an independent candidate.

The Democratic Party's winners were Song Young-gil of Yeonsu-A in Incheon, Kim Nam-joon of Gyeyang-B in Incheon, Lim Mun-young of Gwangju's Gwangsan-B, Kim Nam-kuk of Ansan-A in Gyeonggi Province; Lee Kwang-jae of Hanam-A; Jeon Eun-su of Asan-B in South Chungcheong Province; Kim Eui-kyeom of North Jeolla Province's Gunsan, Gimje, Buan-A constituency; Park Ji-won of Gunsan, Gimje, Buan-B constituency; and Kim Sung-bum of Seoguipo in Jeju Island.

From the People Power Party, former three-term lawmaker Yu Eui-dong's victory came as a surprise, as his win defied exit poll results that projected a narrow victory for Rebuilding Korea Party chief Cho Kuk.

In a close three-way race at Pyeongtaek-B constituency in Gyeonggi Province, Yu defeated Democratic Party candidate Kim Yong-nam. Cho placed third.

Yoon Yong-geun of People Power Party also clinched a seat in Gongju, Buyeo, Cheongyang in South Chungcheong Province.

The other two People Power Party wins came in conservative strongholds in the southeastern region. Lee Jin-sook won in the Dalseong constituency in Daegu, and Kim Tae-kyu won in Ulsan's Nam-A electoral district. Both Lee and Kim were formerly members of the broadcast watchdog during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's tenure.

Meanwhile, Han, a former People Power Party chair who was expelled from the party, declared his victory in another tight three-way race in Busan's Buk-A district Thursday morning.

Han defeated Democratic Party candidate Ha Jung-woo, who was senior presidential secretary for AI and future planning, and the People Power Party's Park Min-shik who was formerly a veterans minister.