After voting concluded in South Korea's local elections Wednesday evening, election workers began sorting ballots at a counting center set up in Hoban Gymnasium, located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.

Election workers sort ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Election workers sort ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A close-up photo shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A close-up photo shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A wide view of Hoban Gymnasium shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A wide view of Hoban Gymnasium shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A close-up photo shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)
A close-up photo shows election workers sorting ballot papers at a counting center set up inside Hoban Gymnasium in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

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