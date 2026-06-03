After voting concluded in South Korea's local elections Wednesday evening, election workers began sorting ballots at a counting center set up in Hoban Gymnasium, located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.
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After voting concluded in South Korea's local elections Wednesday evening, election workers began sorting ballots at a counting center set up in Hoban Gymnasium, located in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province.
Ruling party set for landslide with wins in Seoul, Busan: exit polls
The ruling Democratic Party of Korea is projected to take at least 11 top executive posts out of the 16 for metropolitan cities and provinces that were at stake, exit polls showed Wednesday. Only one