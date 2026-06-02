Girl group launches first chapter of three-part full-group project with uplifting lead track "Baby Flower"

Girl group TripleS returned Monday with its first full-group comeback in roughly a year, unveiling “Love & Pop Pt. 1” as the opening chapter of a new trilogy that aims to deliver comfort, solidarity and encouragement to young people still reaching their potential.

The 24-member act introduced the album during a showcase in central Seoul as a new chapter for the group that will unfold across three releases.

“'Love & Pop Pt. 1’ marks the beginning of a new full-group trilogy,” explained member Yeonji. “The newly released album represents the project’s ‘Love’ chapter, and we are planning to continue the narrative through separate ‘&’ and ‘Pop’ albums to be released in the latter half of this year.”

According to the members, the album centers on young people who are lost and who have yet to discover or fully believe in their own potential. Through its songs, TripleS added that it aims to extend empathy and encouragement to those struggling with uncertainty and pain that comes as part of growth.

The group also expanded the album’s scope beyond Korea. To reinforce the message that young people across Asia share similar worries and dreams, the music video for the lead track “Baby Flower” was filmed across four cities — Seoul, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.

“Baby Flower” also continues the thematic thread established by previous full-group releases such as “Girls Never Die” and “Are You Alive,” delivering a message to young people experiencing pain as they grow and mature.

“We all once struggled with feeling lost and uncertain ourselves,” said member Jiyeon, who was selected by fans to serve as the project’s leader for the album. “Because of that, we paid even more attention to this album and prepared it with a lot of care. I believe ‘Baby Flower’ tells those who are struggling with growth that we understand their pain and carries the message that we can get through the pain together and bloom together like flowers.”

While TripleS has become known for full-group tracks built around powerful messages and dramatic energy, the members emphasized that “Baby Flower” presents a brighter and more uplifting side of the group.

“If our previous full-group songs felt heavier and more intense, this one has a brighter energy to it,” said Shion. “As soon as we heard it, we got excited as we thought it would allow us to show a new side of TripleS this year.”

Despite the brighter sound, the group stressed that its core identity remains unchanged.

“People often remember the ‘la-la-la’ hook when they think of a TripleS full-group song,” said Yooyeon. “This album probably has the brightest ‘la-la-la’ we’ve ever done. It’s a simple phrase that anyone can sing along to, and that’s part of the identity we want to keep — making music that everyone can easily enjoy together.”

Seoyeon added that the group’s goal extends beyond catchy hooks.

“When all 24 members come together, we want to deliver sincerity and a meaningful message,” she said. “The message of 24 girls may sound heavy in today’s K-pop market, but we hope that sincerity and earnestness reach people.”

As one of the largest active girl groups in K-pop, TripleS also reflected on the unique experience of promoting with 24 members as something “incredibly rewarding” that helps them feel “a sense of accomplishment to create something that can move people.”

“Because there are 24 of us, everything is fun,” added Yeonji. “Everyone has different thoughts, personalities and opinions, so we experience a wide variety of emotions and ideas.”

With two additional albums and a tour planned for later this year, TripleS appears determined to continue building on the message that has defined its full-group releases: Even in difficult times, young people can find strength in one another and continue to grow.