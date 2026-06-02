Seoul will hold a three-day noncompetitive triathlon event along the Han River this weekend, inviting residents and visitors to swim, cycle and run at their own pace.

The third annual My Pace Hangang Triathlon Festival will take place from Friday to Sunday around Ttukseom and Jamsil Han River parks, the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Tuesday.

The city expects a large turnout after last year’s festival drew 650,000 visitors.

What to do

The festival centers on three activities — swimming, cycling and running.

Participants can choose from three levels of participation. Beginners will swim 300 meters, cycle 10 kilometers and run 5 kilometers. Intermediate participants will swim 500 meters, cycle 15 kilometers and run 7 kilometers, while advanced participants will swim 1 kilometer, cycle 20 kilometers and run 10 kilometers.

Those who complete each event will receive medals, which can be combined into a circular medal after all three courses are completed.

Where to go

The beginner and intermediate courses will start at Ttukseom Han River Park, while the advanced course will start at Jamsil Han River Park.

Participants with reservations should bring identification on the day of the event. On-site registration will be available, but participation may be limited if capacity is reached.

How to join

Seoul’s public bike service Ttareungyi will be available on the cycling course for those without bicycles. Helmets can be rented for 3,000 won, though only 1,500 will be available.

International residents and tourists can purchase tickets through global tourism platforms, including Klook, Trazy and Alipay+. Seoul said it introduced foreigner-friendly booking channels and additional payment options this year to make the festival more accessible to visitors from overseas.

A separate International Swimming Race for non-Korean nationals will also be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Jamsil Han River Park. The 1-kilometer course runs from the southern to northern side of the Jamsil underwater weir.

The race is open to up to 450 non-Korean nationals ages 10 and over, with participants divided into four categories — men with fins, men without fins, women with fins and women without fins.

Participants must bring a full-body suit, which can be rented when purchasing a ticket, as well as a swim cap and goggles. Life jackets, safety buoys and fins are allowed, while snorkels and tubes are not. The top five finishers in each category will receive Seoul city awards.

What else to enjoy

The city will also run side events for visitors not taking part in the triathlon.

The opening ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the waterfront stage in Ttukseom Han River Park, featuring a medal-lighting performance, a drone light show, Korean traditional fusion music and a musical gala show.

Exercise classes with celebrities will be held at 5 p.m. during the festival. Actor Choi Yeo-jin will lead Zumba on Friday, actor Nam Ji-hyun will lead yoga on Saturday and comedian Kim Hye-sun will lead a trampoline class on Sunday.

Other programs include “Haechi Island,” a large inflatable playground on the Han River, “Haechi Mac,” featuring nonalcoholic beer and chicken, and a program for foreign tourists to make their own Han River-style instant noodles based on a “ramyeon MBTI” test.