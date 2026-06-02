The Ministry of Unification is acquiring Korean War-related artifacts, including a 1967 edition of The Korea Herald, for research at the National Memorial for Abductees during the Korean War in Paju.

The ministry unveiled a list of 125 historical items it plans to purchase for research and exhibition, ranging from historical documents and publications to everyday goods.

The collection includes printed materials, such as a copy of the Korean War Armistice Agreement, estimated to date back to 1953, as well as school textbooks, magazines and newspapers.

A copy of The Korea Herald published on June 25, 1967, is also on the list.

Page three of the edition reads, “Ex-Chiefs of Armed Forces Recall Korean War." The edition goes back 17 years to cover the outbreak of the war up to the moment when South Korea recaptured Seoul on Sept. 28, 1950.

The edition was submitted by an individual collector, along with commemorative stamps marking the recapture of Seoul on Sept. 28, 1950, according to the curator, Yoon So-ra.

Other items on the acquisition list include everyday goods, such as foot powder, and overseas publications from The New York Times, Newsweek and Time that documented Korea during and after the war.

The acquired items will eventually be exhibited at the National Memorial for Abductees during the Korean War.