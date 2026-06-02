The first EP from And2ble sold more than 730,000 copies in its first week, the group's agency YH Entertainment said Tuesday, citing a local tally.

“Sequence 01: Curiosity” exceeded half a million in sales in three days before becoming the fourth most sold album for a K-pop group debut.

The mini album was released on May 26 and ranked among the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums Chart in 23 regions, hitting No. 2 on the Worldwide iTunes Albums Chart.

The main track “Curious” topped the iTunes Top Songs Chart in 13 regions, and its music video garnered 15 million hits on YouTube.

And2ble is made up of five members — four originally from project group Zerobaseone — joined by Yoo Seung-eon, formerly of Evnne.