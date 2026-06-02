TWS will release its second physical single in Japan, “Soda Soda,” on Aug. 4, according to its agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The album will consist of three tracks and comes about a year after the group of six debuted in the country with the single “Nice to See You Again.”

The previous single made a chart-topping debut on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Single Rankings and reached over 250,000 shipments, certifying platinum from the Recording Industry Association of Japan.

The upcoming single will precede its performance at Summer Sonic 2026, marking its debut at one of the largest music festivals in Japan.

Meanwhile, TWS will begin touring Asia, starting with two concerts in Seoul on June 27-28.