National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac was set to meet with visiting US Under Secretary of State Allison Hooker on Tuesday, informed sources said, with the two likely to discuss Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines.

Wi and Hooker, under secretary of state for political affairs, will meet at Cheong Wa Dae at 2 p.m. to discuss a range of pending issues, likely including Seoul's push to secure greater authority to enrich uranium and reprocess spent nuclear fuel for its envisioned nuclear-powered submarines, according to the sources.

The discussion could also delve into the allies' plan to transfer wartime operational control of South Korean troops from Washington to Seoul, they noted.

Leading a US delegation, Hooker arrived in South Korea the previous day as the allies are set to begin follow-up negotiations on an agreement reached by President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump in October on Seoul's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines. (Yonhap)