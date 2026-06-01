GM Korea, the South Korean unit of General Motors, said Monday its sales backtracked in May from a year earlier due to weak demand at home and abroad.

The company sold 47,081 vehicles last month, down 5.9 percent from a year earlier, GM Korea said in a press release.

Exports contracted 4.8 percent on-year to 46,273 units in May, while domestic sales plunged 42.6 percent to 808 units.

The Chevrolet Trax Crossover SUV led the overseas sales with 28,988 units sold, followed by the Trailblazer compact SUV with 16,275 units. (Yonhap)