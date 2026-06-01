Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai Motor's auto parts affiliate, said Monday a fire broke out at its parts plant in India, raising concerns about potential disruptions to supplies for Hyundai Motor and Kia manufacturing facilities in the country.

The fire occurred Sunday afternoon at its Chennai plant, in southeastern India, destroying one of the facility's buildings that produces automotive electronics components, such as audio systems and chassis safety parts. No casualties were reported.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor's Indian subsidiary said the affected facility supplies automotive audio systems and other components, and that the fire will only cause temporary issues in vehicle production.

The automaker said it is assessing the extent of the damage together with Hyundai Mobis and is actively reviewing alternative sourcing options and measures to maintain supply chain continuity, while minimizing overall operational impact. (Yonhap)