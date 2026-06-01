Signs warning against feeding pigeons have appeared across major squares and parks in Seoul as the city launches a monthlong crackdown on the practice.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Monday it will carry out intensive enforcement throughout June in designated no-feeding zones before shifting to periodic inspections. People caught feeding pigeons in the restricted areas can face fines of up to 1 million won ($665).

Originally native to mountainous and natural habitats, feral pigeons have increasingly settled in urban areas, where food is readily available. As feeding by residents and visitors has become more common, the pigeon population in the city has grown, leading to complaints over droppings, sanitation and damage to the urban landscape.

In April 2025, Seoul designated 38 areas as no-feeding zones for feral pigeons, including Seoul Plaza, Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Forest and 11 sections of Hangang Park. After about three months of on-site guidance and public awareness campaigns, the city began imposing fines for feeding pigeons in the restricted areas on July 1, 2025.

Those caught feeding pigeons in the designated zones face a fine of 200,000 won for a first offense, 500,000 won for a second offense and up to 1 million won for a third or subsequent offense.

“Cities are spaces where people and animals live together,” said Lee Chang-hoon, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s natural ecology division. “Small actions such as not feeding wild animals and properly managing food waste can help create a cleaner environment for citizens and a healthier urban ecosystem by reducing wild animals’ excessive dependence on humans.”