Han River ferry services were temporarily delayed after a man in his 70s jumped into the river from a bridge on Sunday, according to Yongsan Fire Station.

Rescue workers recovered the man from the water and transported him to Apgujeong pier, where CPR was administered. He was later pronounced dead. The deceased reportedly jumped from Hannam Bridge at around 1:45 p.m.

The rescue operation disrupted services on the Hangang Bus, Seoul's ferry-based public transit system launched last year, with both routes passing through Apgujeong pier delayed by about 25 minutes.

This is the first reported case in which emergency response to someone jumping into the river has disrupted Hangang Bus operations.

Major bridges spanning the Han River in Seoul are equipped with higher safety fences, emergency counseling phones, surveillance systems and suicide-prevention messages as part of ongoing efforts to prevent such incidents.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.