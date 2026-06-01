South Korea has launched a new unit to protect migrant workers from abuses such as unpaid wages, verbal and physical abuse, illegal brokerage, and poor housing conditions, the Justice Ministry said Monday.

The Migrant Human Rights and Interests Team, which began operations June 1 under the Korea Immigration Service, will be the central body monitoring and responding to rights violations involving foreign workers.

“Migrant workers are a valuable part of our society,” Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho said.

“We will create a safe and respectful working and living environment by building a system that prevents human rights violations and provides swift protection and relief when such violations occur.”

The team will help migrant workers report abuses, receive counseling and seek solutions in coordination with related government agencies. It will also provide education and information to workers and propose policy improvements related to migrants’ welfare.

The ministry said the team will focus on building a rapid response system for workplace violations and strengthening practical protections, including direct investigations into specific cases.

The move comes amid continued reports of abuse involving migrant workers, prompting the government to pursue what it called “a comprehensive and systematic response” covering the migration process from visa registration to settlement in local communities.

The Justice Ministry said it will work with local governments, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, and migrant worker support groups to help foreign national workers better settle in Korea.