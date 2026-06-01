Stray Kids reached 200 million views on YouTube with its “Miroh” music video as of May 29, said label JYP Entertainment on Sunday.

It is the group’s ninth video to exceed the milestone.

The group's music video for “Easy” reached 100 million the following day, becoming the 21st music video from Stray Kids to achieve the feat.

“Miroh” is the main track from the group's fourth EP, “Cle 1: Miroh,” which was released in 2019. “Easy” is a B-side track from its first full-length album, “Go Live,” released in 2020.

Seven of Stray Kids' eight members are set to headline The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on Saturday. Seungmin will be missing out on the gig due to an ankle injury.