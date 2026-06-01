StayC is bringing out its sixth physical single, “2:Love,” on June 16, its agency HighUp Entertainment said Sunday.

The group of six will demonstrate the maturity it achieved over the last 11 months, since the release of its special single “I Want It,” and portray the range of love with its signature upbeat vibe, the company added.

During the relatively long pause between album releases, there were questions about whether the group would disband. Yun, however, denied the rumor recently, saying she cannot imagine living without her bandmates.

After promoting the single, StayC will kick off a fan concert tour “Stay Closer,” hitting the stage twice in Seoul in August. The group is slated to visit six more cities in the following months: Manila, Macao and Taipei, as well as three in Australia — Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.