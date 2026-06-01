Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Monday called for South Korea and Africa to boost cooperation in a bid to better address global challenges and turn them into new opportunities for growth.

Cho made the remarks in an opening speech at the Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Seoul as the two sides are exploring ways to strengthen partnership amid growing global uncertainty.

"The world is facing multifaceted challenges across various sectors, including supply chains, energy and food security. These challenges are increasing uncertainty in the global economy," Cho said.

"In this period of transition, there are limits to what individual countries can do on their own. Closer cooperation between Korea and Africa is more important than ever," he added.

The meeting brought together representatives from 50 African countries, out of the 54 countries invited, as well as four regional organizations, to explore ways to jointly address global crises and enhance bilateral ties for shared growth.

Calling Africa "the continent of the future" with enormous growth potential, Cho highlighted the continent's growing importance on the global stage, particularly amid continued instability in the Middle East.

The continent lies at the crossroads of major maritime routes connecting the Atlantic Ocean, the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden, and holds an estimated 30 percent of the world's critical mineral reserves.

"Amid continued instability in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, African countries are gaining increasing geopolitical and economic significance on the global stage," Cho said, underscoring the Lee Jae Myung administration's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Africa.

"The challenges we face today can be better addressed and transformed into opportunities if Korea and Africa bring together their experiences and strengths," he added.

South Korea's top diplomat also expressed hope for sharing Seoul's experiences of economic development from the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Following the inaugural Korea-Africa Summit in 2024, this year's ministerial meeting is expected to serve as a platform to review ongoing cooperation projects and discuss the future direction of their partnership, laying the groundwork for the next Korea-Africa Summit in 2029, according to the foreign ministry. (Yonhap)