'Train to Busan' director's Cannes Midnight title hands distributor Showbox its fourth straight profitable release of the year

Yeon Sang-ho's "Colony" held the top spot at the Korean box office over the weekend, extending a run that has gone unchallenged since the film's May 21 opening.

The latest zombie thriller from the "Train to Busan" director drew 971,034 admissions from Friday through Sunday, according to the box-office tally compiled by the state-run Korean Film Council. As of Monday morning, its cumulative total stood at 3,474,933.

"Colony" played in the Midnight Screenings section of this year's Cannes Film Festival, the late-night slot reserved for genre films, which launched Yeon's "Train to Busan" in 2016.

The film follows a group of survivors sealed inside a quarantined building as they try to escape a fast-mutating virus. Jun Ji-hyun, known internationally as Gianna Jun, leads a cast that includes Koo Kyo-hwan, Ji Chang-wook, Shin Hyun-been and Kim Shin-rok.

The film passed 3 million admissions on its 10th day, the fastest any 2026 release has reached that mark. It has held the No. 1 spot for 11 straight days.

The result caps an impressive stretch for local distributor Showbox, which has now managed to turn a profit on four releases in a row.

The streak runs through the year-end romance "Once We Were Us" (2.6 million) and February's period drama "The King's Warden," which sold roughly 16.7 million tickets to become the highest-grossing Korean film ever. The horror film "Salmokji" pulled in another 3.2 million in April.

"Backrooms," the A24 horror hit based on Kane Parsons' YouTube series, trailed "Colony" over the weekend, taking second place with 303,264 admissions. "Michael" landed third with 136,682.