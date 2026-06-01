Seventeen claimed the No. 7 spot on the biannual top tours ranking published by Billboard on Wednesday, banking the highest rank for a K-pop artist, according to agency Pledis Entertainment on Monday.

The group’s “New_” world tour raked in $88 million with 25 shows between October and March, drawing over 574,000 in attendance, placing the 13-member act at No. 9 on the Top Ticket Sales Chart.

The tour ran from September until April and attracted more than 900,000 fans on- and offline.

Separately, Seventeen is set to host fan meetups in Incheon on June 20 and 21. The8 and Vernon are forming a duo subunit, V8, and rolling out a new album on June 29, while Dino will drop his first solo EP in August.