South Korea coach Hong Myung-bo unveiled his final 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pledging that the Taegeuk Warriors would enter the tournament with the mentality of “challengers.”

Son Heung-min, Asia’s top striker and a South Korean soccer icon, was named to the squad alongside key Europe-based players including Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich and Lee Jae-sung of Mainz. Son is set to appear in his fourth consecutive World Cup following the 2014 Brazil, 2018 Russia and 2022 Qatar tournaments.

Despite qualifying for the expanded 48-team tournament, Hong and his coaching staff continue to face scrutiny over tactical consistency and squad selection.

Hong also faces lingering skepticism from parts of the fanbase following past international disappointments, adding pressure ahead of the World Cup.