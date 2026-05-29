Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey called for a more balanced understanding of Africa and highlighted South Korea's development experience as a model for the continent during a special lecture at a university here on Friday.

The morning lecture, hosted by the Korea-Africa Foundation and Hankuk University of Foreign Studies' Department of African Studies, was held at the university's Global Campus in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, on the sidelines of the 2026 Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Speaking under the theme "Correct the Map: Restoring Africa's True Scale, Reframing Africa's Global Voice," Dussey argued that commonly used world maps can distort perceptions of Africa's size and importance, influencing how the continent is viewed by the international community.

Comparing the widely used Mercator projection with equal-area maps, he stressed the need to understand Africa through a more accurate and balanced lens.

Dussey also introduced the African Union's "Correct the Map" campaign, which seeks to raise awareness of how geographic representations shape global narratives and perceptions.

Addressing students at HUFS' Global Campus, the veteran diplomat described South Korea as one of the world's most notable development success stories and emphasized the role education played in the country's transformation.

Drawing comparisons between Africa and South Korea's development trajectories, Dussey noted that several African countries had economic indicators comparable to Korea's decades ago but have since followed different paths. He said many African nations hope to learn from Korea's experience, particularly its investment in education and human capital.

The foreign minister also linked his discussion of maps and perceptions to broader questions of international relations and peace, arguing that countries should avoid allowing size, military power or influence to justify confrontation.

Dussey emphasized that peace should be embedded in the values and mindset of nations and that the international community should continue promoting dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.

About 50 students attended the event and participated in a Q&A session covering African geopolitics, international cooperation, education, development and global perceptions of the continent.

Dussey, who has served as Togo's foreign minister since 2013, is also known as a scholar of political philosophy and peace and conflict resolution. He previously served as diplomatic adviser to the Togolese president and has played a prominent role in regional diplomacy, including mediation efforts related to the Sahel crisis.

In recognition of his contributions, he has received numerous international honors, including France's Legion of Honour, and has been named multiple times to New African magazine's list of the continent's 100 most influential figures.

Separately, Dussey revisited Kukkiwon, the World Taekwondo Headquarters, in the afternoon.

Meeting with Kukkiwon President Yoon Woong-seok and watching a performance by the Kukkiwon Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Dussey said interest in taekwondo continues to grow in Togo and expressed hope for deeper cultural exchanges between the two countries through the sport. The visit marked his second trip to Kukkiwon since 2023.