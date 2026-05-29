Riize gave fans another glimpse at its upcoming second EP with a teaser video released Friday through label SM Entertainment.

The latest trailer for the mini album “II” is dubbed “Deep Dive.” It follows Sungchan sharing personal moments: relaxing in water, reading a book and writing in a journal.

The group has been releasing visuals highlighting each member, starting with Wonbin, who filled his with guitar sounds. Eunseok chose to spend a day calmly exploring a new place while Shotaro showcased dance skills and Anton his song-writing capabilities.

The group of six is set to release the six-track EP on June 15, about seven months after the single “Fame,” and over a year since the first studio album and third million-selling set, “Odyssey.”