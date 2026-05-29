Alpha Drive One’s latest single “No School Tomorrow” and main track “OMG!” hit music charts in Japan high, according to its agency WakeOne Entertainment on Friday.

The two-track single album claimed the No. 1 spot on a string of daily album rankings in the country while the lead track landed atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in Japan. The song also ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Digital Singles Daily Ranking.

The music video for the hip-hop R&B tune neared 20 million views on YouTube in two days, becoming the most-watched music video in 24 hours on the platform as of Thursday.

Separately, the seven members are preparing for a fan meeting in Seoul next month, a joint effort with Melon to mark the release of the two-track set.