(Allure Korea)
(Allure Korea)

Alpha Drive One’s latest single “No School Tomorrow” and main track “OMG!” hit music charts in Japan high, according to its agency WakeOne Entertainment on Friday.

The two-track single album claimed the No. 1 spot on a string of daily album rankings in the country while the lead track landed atop the iTunes Top Songs chart in Japan. The song also ranked No. 2 on Oricon’s Digital Singles Daily Ranking.

The music video for the hip-hop R&B tune neared 20 million views on YouTube in two days, becoming the most-watched music video in 24 hours on the platform as of Thursday.

Separately, the seven members are preparing for a fan meeting in Seoul next month, a joint effort with Melon to mark the release of the two-track set.


glamazon@heraldcorp.com