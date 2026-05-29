About this time a year ago, there were whispers that Cho Gue-sung, who rose to stardom at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, wouldn't be able to play football anymore.

He had undergone knee surgery, but complications from the procedure kept him on the sidelines for over a year. Making the South Korean national team for the 2026 World Cup seemed like a pipe dream.

But Cho, 28, never stopped believing.

That self-belief has paid off, as Cho, who rejoined his Danish club FC Midtjylland last fall, earned his call-up for this year's World Cup.

"Even during my rehab, I didn't have any doubt," Cho told reporters before a training session at Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, in the metropolitan Salt Lake City area in Utah. "I believed that I would have my opportunity, and that opportunity is here."

At the 2022 World Cup, Cho netted two header goals against Ghana in the group stage. Though South Korea lost 3-2, Cho became the first South Korean player to score multiple goals in a single World Cup match.

He parlayed his World Cup performance into a career in Europe, but his burgeoning career hit an unexpected snag due to his health issues.

But he made it back in time for the World Cup season and netted seven goals in 42 matches in all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign.

In November, Cho was called up for international duty for the first time in 20 months, and he responded with a goal in his first match back on Nov. 14 against Bolivia.

"I wanted to get back with the national team so badly," Cho said. "Whenever I come to national team camps, I think of the goals I had against Ghana. It felt great then."

As for his evolution as a player over the past four years, Cho said he will try to maximize his strengths on the offensive end.

"I will try to win my battles in the box and protect the ball," he said. "I would love to score a goal with my foot this time."

Cho will battle Besiktas forward Oh Hyeon-gyu for playing time at the striker position, with captain Son Heung-min also capable of playing up front.

"All three of us have our unique sets of skills," Cho said. "Whether I get to play five minutes or 10 minutes, I will try to make the most of my minutes and help the team." (Yonhap)