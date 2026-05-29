P1Harmony will meet and greet fans in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, on July 11 and 12, agency FNC Entertainment announced Friday.

The event is titled “P1usspace H: Horror Haven” in line with the group’s superhero theme of fighting to protect the final sanctuary amid chaos. The fan meeting will be the group's second hosted in Korea and takes place about two years after the first.

P1Harmony hosted a fan meeting in Yokohama, Japan, in April, during which it performed songs from its ninth EP, “Unique.” The mini album reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200 — a career-best for the group on the main albums chart — and sold over half a million copies, another record for the group.

On July 29, P1Harmony will release the Japanese edition of its extended play album, adding two new songs to the seven Japanese-language tracks from the original set.