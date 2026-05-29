Foreign residents in South Korea are becoming an important part of the country’s domestic tourism market, according to a report released by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization.

A survey of 1,000 foreign residents found that 69.1 percent took same-day trips and 58.8 percent traveled overnight between November 2024 and October 2025. Respondents averaged 3.7 day trips and two overnight trips per year.

Nature and scenic destinations were the most popular travel activities, followed by food tourism. Most respondents, 93.8 percent, said they preferred independent travel. Average annual spending reached 266,000 won ($194) per person.

Same-day trips were most commonly taken to Gyeonggi Province, Seoul and Busan, while overnight travel was more popular in Gangwon Province, Busan and Jeju Island. The report highlighted foreign residents as a growing consumer group in South Korea’s tourism industry.