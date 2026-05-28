K-beauty brand Yepoda, headquartered in Germany, said Thursday it will open its first Asian store in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, on Saturday, marking its push into experiential retail.

The two-story space takes customers through a step-by-step skincare journey, with exhibition-style installations that bring the brand's philosophy and product efficacy to life. The second floor houses product testing, shopping areas and a photo booth inspired by the foam texture of its signature cleanser.

Yepoda said the store fuses Seongsu's cultural sensibility and the brand's Korean roots, in what the brand calls a symbolic homecoming amid its global expansion.