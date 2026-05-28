Dowoon of Day6 took to social media on Thursday ostensibly to address rumors circulating online that he has been dating an influencer.

“Our team will not disband no matter what. I am not going anywhere,” he told fans, asking them to ignore posts related to him for the time being. He also apologized for causing pain and asked for patience, but neither confirmed nor denied whether he is in a relationship.

JYP Entertainment only said “no comment” on Tuesday when pressed for a statement, as rumors spiraled to include a possible planned wedding.

Dowoon debuted in 2015 as the band's drummer, as the group now celebrates its 10th year with an international tour, “The Decade.” The final shows will be held in Gyeonggi Province from July 3-5, concluding a 16-stop trip.