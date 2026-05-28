Illit is enjoying a three-week run on the Billboard Global excl. US and Global 200 charts with its single “It’s Me,” agency Belift Lab said Thursday, citing the latest chart.

The single ranked No. 47 on the former and No. 95 on the latter, peaking at No. 32 and No. 67, respectively.

“It’s Me” is the focus track from the group’s fourth EP “Mamihlapinatapai.” Released in April, it sold over 410,000 copies in the first week, a career-best for the quintet. The mini album debuted atop Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking and the lead single generated over 5.2 million plays in a week in Japan, the most weekly streams for an international female group this year.