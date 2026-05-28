Full of conviction in his skills as a goal-hunting striker for South Korea, Oh Hyeon-gyu can't wait to jump into his first FIFA World Cup action next month in Mexico and see what the hype is all about.

South Korea will play all three of their Group A matches in Mexico, one of three co-host countries of this year's tournament, along with Canada and the United States. South Korea's second match will be against Mexico on June 18 in Guadalajara, where a partisan crowd is expected to be out in full force for the home team.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday before a training session in Herriman, in the Salt Lake City metropolitan area, Oh said he is ready to savor the experience of playing in a hostile environment.

"I've been thinking about how great the atmosphere will be for Mexico in their home match and how many people will boo us," said Oh, who had a goal and an assist in South Korea's 2-2 draw against Mexico in a friendly last September. "I've tried to imagine all the worst-case and best-case scenarios, and even some complicated situations that could happen. The bottom line is I have to enjoy them all. I think it's going to be so much fun."

Though Oh is gearing up for his first World Cup, this is his second World Cup training camp. Four years ago in Qatar, Oh was selected as a reserve, someone then head coach Paulo Bento kept around in case captain Son Heung-min, who had been dealing with a facial fracture, couldn't go. Son ended up playing every match in South Korea's run to the round of 16, and Oh spent all his time training with the team without dressing for any game.

Since then, Oh has emerged as a strong option up front for head coach Hong Myung-bo. Oh's goal against Mexico was one of four he netted in a six-match span.

"Four years ago, I had a lot of doubts about whether I could really play well at the World Cup," Oh said. "Now, I am feeling confident. I believe I have become a better player, and people around me have told me the same thing. I am working hard to show my 100 percent and even more on a big stage.

"I've been dreaming of a moment like this over the past four years," Oh added. "I think I've been rewarded for giving my best each and every day."

Oh is fresh off a productive first season with the Turkish club Besiktas, having scored eight goals in 16 matches in all competitions. He appears to have the inside track on the starting striker role, though Oh didn't want to get too far ahead of himself.

"I don't know if I am really an important part of the team yet. I am trying to maintain the same mindset as the first time I was called up to the national team and not forget where I come from," Oh said. "I will prepare myself to handle whatever the coach asks me to do." (Yonhap)