BTS added another week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. US chart with “Swim,” renewing its own record to a seventh frame atop the ranking, according to the latest chart, published Tuesday in the US.

The septet also has occupied the most No. 1 slots on the chart this year, having surpassed Taylor Swift the previous week.

“Swim” is the main track from fifth studio album “Arirang.” It ranked No. 55 on the Hot 100. The single track just remained among the top 10 on the Global 200, as the LP also did on the Billboard 200, both ranking No. 10.

The alternative pop track reached 500 million streams on Spotify on Tuesday, becoming the first song released this year to hit that threshold worldwide.

Meanwhile, BTS is wrapping up the US leg of its tour in support of the album starting Thursday in Las Vegas, where the group will play four shows.