San Francisco Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo could return as early as this weekend after being placed on the 10-day injured list with lower back tightness.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Lee resumed workouts on Tuesday and is expected to rejoin the Giants during their road series against the Colorado Rockies beginning Friday.

Giants manager Tony Vitello said before Tuesday’s home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park that the club hoped Lee would be ready to return by the weekend.

Lee exited a game against Arizona on May 19 after experiencing back discomfort during the bottom of the fourth inning. Before leaving the game, he went 1-for-2 and extended his hitting streak to five games.

The 27-year-old missed the following two games against the Diamondbacks before being placed on the injured list Saturday.

After struggling at the plate early in the season and seeing his batting average dip below .200, Lee regained form in late April. He is currently batting .268 with 48 hits in 179 at-bats this season.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)