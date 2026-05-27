g.o.d member Danny Ahn on success, memories and uncertainty

People spend their lives chasing success, hoping to reach something brighter. On that journey, there are moments when we wonder whether the light we are chasing will truly make us brighter, or whether it is too distant, merely a dream we can never reach.

Singer and actor Danny Ahn described his latest stage role in the play "At the Boundary of Light and Darkness" as a reflection on this idea.

The production, which wrapped on Monday at the Sejong Center in Seoul, follows two parallel figures of different time periods: Kyung-min, a present-day aspiring writer, and Thomas Edison in 1893, before the Chicago World's Fair that would become a turning point in his life. Through their intertwined stories, it explores obsession with success across time and the solitude it leaves behind.

Kyung-min, working on a novel about Edison, believes the story will bring him success. In his manuscript, Edison plans to light up the Chicago World's Fair with 100,000 bulbs, eagerly anticipating what he sees as an imminent breakthrough.

Ahn, who plays Kyung-min, said, "Kyung-min and Edison share the same kind of anguish. Edison, preparing for the Chicago World's Fair in pursuit of success through electric light, and Kyung-min, struggling to send his manuscript to an editor, are laid out like mirror images."

Ironically, the bright digital billboards just outside Kyung-min's tiny boarding room only make his struggles feel even darker.

For Ahn, now in his late 40s and with a successful career behind him, memories of his trainee days helped shape his portrayal of a struggling young man who still chases his dream in dire circumstances.

"Performing this role reminded me a lot of my time as a trainee," he said.

He debuted in 1999 with g.o.d, the first idol group produced by J. Y. Park and the first to feature Bang Si-hyuk — now the chairman of Hybe — as a composer. The group went on to become one of Korea’s most beloved acts in the 2000s.

But life as a 1990s trainee was notoriously harsh and financially difficult. G.o.d's early years are remembered as especially under-resourced, even by the standards of first-generation idol groups.

"That memory is still so vivid I can remember it clearly," Ahn said. "We lived almost in isolation for about two years in a deep mountain area near a military base, where water barely came out in winter, and we couldn't eat properly. If something like that happened today, we'd probably sue someone."

"But one thing that kept us there was holding onto the dream of releasing an album. Kyung-min's worries are similar: He's endured 11 years but still wonders whether he should continue or stop. I think many people will relate to that feeling."

Ahn compared it to an iconic line from g.o.d's hit song "Road" — "I don’t know where this road will lead me."

"Even now, I am not sure. When I was young, I really didn't know either. I thought I would understand when I got older, but honestly, I still don't."

Ahn recalled a line from the play: "Brighter than expected, and darker than expected."

"Life is full of moments like that," he said. "You think something will be amazing once you finally get it, but when you actually do, it's just so-so."

"The play suggests that within the boundary between light and darkness, there is a small comfort that can become a kind of resting place for someone, and I hope audiences feel that," he said.

Now in his 28th year since debut, Ahn said he hopes to remain active both as a singer and an actor. If given another opportunity on stage, he expressed interest in classical works or villain roles.

"It's been 28 years with g.o.d," he said, "We each live our own lives now. Our job is to do our work properly without troubling others and to live well with the people around us. When we gather for concerts, we draw energy from one another, go back to our lives, and say we'll meet again and enjoy it once more."

His team, g.o.d, will mark their 10,000th day since debut with the "Sky Blue Balloon Week" project at Everland in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, from Thursday to Sunday. Alongside performances, the event will feature a pop-up store, exhibition, interactive experience zones, photo spots and fan-participation content, among other programs.