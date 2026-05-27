Students from a dozen schools in India took part in the country’s first Korean language and culture quiz program for elementary and middle school students this week, the Education Ministry said Wednesday.

K-Quiz India 2026 was held Tuesday by the Korean Education Center in India as part of an agreement reached during President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to New Delhi in April, according to the ministry.

Fifty students from 12 schools took part in the program. Three schools — Arwachin Bharti Senior Secondary School, Vidya Bharati School and Katha Lab School — received awards.

The Gwangju Metropolitan Office of Education will donate Korean language books and cultural learning materials to the three winning schools.

The Gwangju education office has been working with the Korean Education Center in India through the ministry’s project to promote international exchange based on Korean language education. The cooperation includes online joint classes and other exchange programs.

The ministry said it plans to expand language education in India by operating pilot schools with regular Korean courses and training local teachers.

As of 2025, more than 2,000 students at 43 formal schools in India are learning Korean through after-school or experiential programs. Five of those schools will be designated as pilot schools and adopt Korean as a regular subject.

“Learning foreign languages, including Korean, requires voluntary motivation from students,” said Lee Nan-young, director general for international education cooperation at the Education Ministry.

“We will continue to expand Korean language education overseas through cooperation between Korean Education Centers and local education offices so that students can maintain their interest in learning Korean.”