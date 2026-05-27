Former Kakao and NHN executive to officially assume role on June 1

Weverse Company, operator of global fandom platform Weverse, announced Wednesday that it has appointed Yang Zoo-il as its new president. Yang will officially assume the role on June 1.

The appointment comes as part of Weverse’s growth strategy aimed at further advancing its services and strengthening its operations as a leading fandom platform brand.

Yang began his career as a developer at NHN, a South Korean IT and online gaming company, and later served as CEO of NHN Ticketlink, NHN Bugs and NHN Tour Doctor. He subsequently moved to Kakao, the operator of KakaoTalk, where he held key leadership positions — including head of the KakaoTalk division as vice president, CEO of Ground X, Kakao's blockchain affiliate, and CEO of AXZ, originally created by Kakao, where he oversaw platform strategy and content services across multiple IT sectors.

Weverse Company said Yang’s broad experience across portal, music, online messaging and ticketing services played a key role in his appointment.

“The experience Yang has accumulated across various IT service sectors is expected to help Weverse take its next leap forward,” the company said in a statement. “We plan to focus on establishing new standards in the global fandom platform market and building a sustainable growth structure.”

Weverse is a fandom platform that offers community services connecting artists and fans worldwide, while also providing media content, official merchandise sales and real-time livestreaming services for fandom activities.

Since its launch in June 2019, the platform has attracted around 180 artists, including BTS, Blackpink and Seventeen, and surpassed 150 million cumulative app downloads. The company said more than 10 million users across 245 countries and regions access the platform each month.