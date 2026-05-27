South Korea’s Hong Su-hyeon claimed gold in the men’s 10-meter air pistol event at the 2026 International Shooting Sport Federation Munich World Cup.

Hong scored 241.4 points in the final held in Munich, edging Switzerland’s Yason Solari, who took silver with 239.3 points. Taiwan’s Hsieh Hsiang-Chen secured bronze with 218.5 points.

Despite late pressure from Solari, Hong maintained his composure to finish atop the podium.

“I was nervous and felt a lot of pressure, but I tried to stay calm and focused throughout the match,” Hong said after the event. “At the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, I want to deliver another steady performance like today and achieve strong results.”

In the men’s 10-meter air rifle final, South Korea’s Shin Min-ki captured silver with 252.7 points, finishing just one point behind China’s Zhang Changhong, who won gold with 253.7 points. Sweden's Viktor Lindgren earned bronze with 231 points.

Shin, who recently set a new Korean record of 254.3 points during the national team trials for the 2026 Asian Games, was competing in his first senior international tournament.

“I didn’t expect to achieve such a good result and opportunity in my first international event,” Shin said. “I’m very happy and want to keep improving. I hope to produce an even better performance at the Asian Games.”

Led by Hong and Shin, South Korea moved ahead of China in the overall medal standings as of Tuesday.

The ISSF World Cup in Munich runs through May 31. South Korea sent a delegation of 31 members, including 22 athletes.

(This article was produced with the assistance of AI. — Ed.)