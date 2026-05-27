BTS accumulated 100 million views on YouTube with the music video for “2.0” as of Tuesday, label Big Hit Music said Wednesday.

The video was released last month, showcasing the choreographed performances of the septet and the kitsch sensibilities of the gorup, paying an homage to “Oldboy,” a 2003 film by Park Chanwook.

Blending hip-hop and trap, “2.0” debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 50 and charted four consecutive weeks on the main songs chart. It ranked No. 94 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

The song has maintained a spot on Spotify’s Daily and Weekly Top Songs Chart Global, peaking at No. 6 and No. 9, respectively.