Treasure uploaded a teaser for its music video for “If I,” which fronts the fourth mini album set for release on June 1, label YG Entertainment said Wednesday.

The black-and-white clip opens with a meteor shooting down from the sky before the ten members steal the attention with their performances to the increasingly thumping beats of the hip-hop tune.

The upcoming EP “New Wav” consists of four hip-hop tracks and will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the group, said the label.

After promoting the set, the group of ten will embark on a fan concert tour titled “New Wav: Live.” It will kick off the tour with three nights in Seoul before heading over to Japan to visit eight cities for 20 shows.